Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 768.75 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 in the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

