Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 77,429 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $476,734,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $238,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $171,113,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $72,066,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $60,417,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

