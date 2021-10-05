Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.75% of Pentair worth $84,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Pentair by 62.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

