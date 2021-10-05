Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.48

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $3.80. Performant Financial shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 1,273,514 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $204.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $399,753.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $564,436.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,918 shares of company stock worth $3,520,556 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,814,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 376,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

