Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of PDRDY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 64,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,219. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.