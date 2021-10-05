Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Francesca Di Carlo Buys 2,751 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 2,751 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95. Petrofac Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.60. The stock has a market cap of £629.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

