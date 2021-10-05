Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Francesca Di Carlo Buys 2,751 Shares

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 2,751 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95. Petrofac Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.60. The stock has a market cap of £629.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.