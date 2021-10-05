PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post $298.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the highest is $303.50 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $238.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PGT Innovations.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after buying an additional 398,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PGT Innovations by 23.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 198,371 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in PGT Innovations by 23.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,014,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 194,112 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.