Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 48,696 shares.The stock last traded at $17.73 and had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $564.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). On average, equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $64,447,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $23,811,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $6,479,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

