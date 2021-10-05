Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $56.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,294. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $455,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $91,445.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,865. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,739,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

