Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post sales of $7.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.74 billion and the highest is $7.98 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.07 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.49 billion to $33.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.39. 4,250,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.