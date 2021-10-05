PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.13. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

