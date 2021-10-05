PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

