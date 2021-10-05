PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE PFL opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

