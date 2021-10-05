PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the August 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PMX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,371. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 27.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 48,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

