Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PING. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.92.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at $242,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.