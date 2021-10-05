Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 16,900 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Texas Roadhouse accounts for approximately 0.4% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 146.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,952 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $11,063,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.36. 13,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,387. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

