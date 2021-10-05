Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Invests $6.08 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,000. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 1.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.82. The company had a trading volume of 57,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.