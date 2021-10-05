Piper Sandler Weighs in on American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE ACC opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 669,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

