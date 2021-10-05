Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $623.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 131.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 534.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,275,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

