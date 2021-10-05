pNetwork (PNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.61 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $33.32 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.91 or 0.08560685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00273575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00114266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 81,154,418 coins and its circulating supply is 33,629,629 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.