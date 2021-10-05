Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.86.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $440.41. 281,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,181. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.49. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.