Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth about $4,575,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 36.0% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PTMN. TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. 11,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,624. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.