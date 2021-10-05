Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.54.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

