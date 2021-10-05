Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 701 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.11.

NYSE:UNP opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average is $218.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

