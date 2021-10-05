Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 87,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 134,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 194,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

