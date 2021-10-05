Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,071,550 shares of company stock valued at $276,769,624. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

DraftKings stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.