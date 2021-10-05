Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,196 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lennar by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

LEN opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.78. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

