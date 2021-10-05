Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $376,000 Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $93.45.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

