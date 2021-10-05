Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,373,000.

EMXC stock opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

