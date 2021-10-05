Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,351,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average of $150.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

