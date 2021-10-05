Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,908 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of UEIC opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

