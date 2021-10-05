Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTL stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.88.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

