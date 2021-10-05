Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after buying an additional 619,905 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after buying an additional 4,046,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,150,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after buying an additional 1,100,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 171,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,421 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

