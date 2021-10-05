Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,830 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Echo Global Logistics worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $207,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.