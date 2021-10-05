Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,044 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Cutera worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Cutera by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cutera to $64.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $796.09 million, a P/E ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.