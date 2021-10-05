Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,973 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,596,000 after buying an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,434,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,833 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 288,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

