Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $338.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $221.73 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

