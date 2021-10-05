Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.09 Million Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 765.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 67,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,268 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,737 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.