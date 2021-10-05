Private Advisor Group LLC Has $15.81 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,917 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

SCHD stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

