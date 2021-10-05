Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 31,254 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 756.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $184,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $125.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.14.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

