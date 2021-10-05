Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

