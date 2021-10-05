Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,271 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

