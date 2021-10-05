ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProAssurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

