Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFHD. TheStreet cut Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of Professional stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. Professional has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Professional will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Professional by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Professional during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter worth $803,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Professional by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Professional by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

