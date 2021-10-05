Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 301,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after buying an additional 243,575 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock opened at $374.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.14 and its 200-day moving average is $371.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

