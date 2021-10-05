Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth about $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Futu by 520.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Futu by 258.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average is $127.41. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

