Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

