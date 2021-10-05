Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Incyte by 38.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 6.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

