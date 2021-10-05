Profund Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Align Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $640.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.72 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $697.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.