Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Cintas stock opened at $386.10 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $409.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.16 and a 200 day moving average of $370.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

